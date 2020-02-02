love-island-casa-amor-line-up:-meet-the-12-new-islanders-joining-the-itv2-show

Winter Love Island hasn’t totally delivered on the drama front but thanks to the return of everyone’s favourite twist, that should be about to change.

Yes, Casa Amor is flinging open its doors.

In the coming episodes, the male Islanders will find out they’re moving out of the Cape Town villa they’ve been getting comfortable in and heading into a new abode.

The ladies will be staying where they are – and six new Islanders will then move into each house.

Ahead of the twist (which, let’s be honest, is the best bit of the show), ITV has revealed the new Islanders hoping to stir things up.

Get to know then below…

Jade Affleck

(ITV)

Age: 25

From: Yarm, North Yorkshire

Occupation: Sales professional

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I have my eye on Luke M, Finley and Callum.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

Some guys are coupled up but that’s a minor setback for me, I’ll do anything it takes to get my man.

What’s the best or worst chat up line that someone has used on you, or you have used yourself?

Someone came over to me in a nightclub, asked me to feel his shirt and told me it was ‘boyfriend material’. I just walked away.

Who is your celebrity crush?

J​​ack Fincham is a big celebrity crush of mine, there’s something about him that I really like.

Priscilla Anyabu

(ITV)

Age: 25

From: Battersea, London

Occupation: Model and operations manager

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I really fancy Mike, Nas and Luke M.

What’s your claim to fame?

I did a few pageants. I won Miss Face of Africa, that was nice.

I’ve done quite a few music videos in the Afrobeat industry, including for Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.

What is your worst habit?

I would say speaking at the wrong times. It’ll be bedtime and I’ll be wanting to have a conversation.

Also, I do too much for people who wouldn’t necessarily do the same back.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Justin Timberlake. He’s got better with age, he’s like fine wine.

Jamie McCann

(ITV)

Age: 24

From: North Ayrshire

Occupation: Eyelash technician

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I really fancy Wallace and Callum.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance and someone who loves themselves.

What is your worst habit?

I’m quite moody in the morning, I’m not a morning person. I won’t be able to put up with anyone snoring!

Who is your celebrity crush? I love Enrique Iglesias! And Richard Madden, he is a babe.

Molly Smith

(ITV)

Age: 25

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

Which boy(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

Luke M, I like how he dresses, I like how he styles his hair, he seems really into his fashion. He seems confident as well which I really like.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

All the way. I’m the type of person who likes relationships and likes to be with someone. If I like someone I will go for it. It’s early days, his head could still be easily turned.

How do you tend to meet dates?

Through friends. I tried a dating app and deactivated it pretty much straight away.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Bruno Mars because of how charismatic he is. I like someone a bit quirky.

Eve Zapico

(ITV)

Age: 21

From: Bromley

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

Which boy(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

Mike and Nas – they have the best personalities.

Describe the ideal first date?

Dinner and drinks somewhere nice. I like Asian cuisine.

Describe your ideal man.

I like someone with a rugby physique, tall, funny, confident, a real alpha male. I like the leader of the gang.

And I don’t want someone who is sensitive – I’m not sensitive at all.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Anthony Joshua – I know everyone says it, but he’s the love of my life.

Natalia Zoppa

(ITV)

Age: 20

From: Manchester

Occupation: Student and club promoter

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

I’m definitely open to getting to know all of the boys. I’ve particularly got my eye on Callum and Finn.

Also, I fancy Luke M. Maybe that’s my childhood crush on Justin Bieber resurfacing!

Describe the ideal first date?

I’d like to do something fun and interactive to break the ice, something like bowling or mini golf so we can have a laugh.

What is your worst habit? I don’t really hold back, if I’m in a bad mood people will know about it. I’m not very good at hiding my emotions. Who is your celebrity crush? I like Dwayne Johnson because he’s big! Ian Somerhalder because he’s mysterious and I also really fancy Chace Crawford.

Biggs Chris

(ITV)

Age: 27

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Car body repair specialist

Which girl(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

Sophie, Rebecca and Jess – I think I could bring her personality out more.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I’m not worried about stepping on toes – I’ve got big feet.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

A humble 10. My smile… or my arse.

Who is your celebrity crush?

There’s something about Sharon Osbourne. But I’d say Cardi B.

George Day

(ITV)

Age: 27

From: Southampton

Occupation: Estate agent

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

My head and my eyes are wandering a bit but I do fancy Paige, Siannise and Jess and I want to find out more about Demi.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I do get dates from Instagram now, girls will react to my posts and stories. Tinder was becoming a full time job, it does get addictive but I wasn’t getting a lot out of it so I turned to Instagram.

I’m also confident on nights out so I will approach someone who I fancy but everyone knows everyone in Southampton so I want to venture out a bit.

Describe yourself in three words.

Spicy. Gentleman. Funny.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I fancy the influencer twins, the O’Donnell sisters. Ellie O’Donnell is fit.

Alexi Eraclides

(ITV)

Age: 23

From: Essex

Occupation: Butler in the buff

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

Since the beginning of the series, I’ve fancied Shaughna. I also fancy Demi, she is definitely a bit of me.

Plus I’ve met Jess on a night out before, we exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it. It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again…

What is your worst habit?

I can be guilty of snoring sometimes…

Describe your ideal girl.

I want someone funny, fit and flirty. Attraction is important to me but also I like someone who is not stuck up or too timid because I’m quite outgoing. I want someone to bounce off.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Demi Rose.

Josh Kempton

(ITV)

Age: 21

From: Surrey

Occupation: Model

Which girl(s) in the villa have you got your eye on?

In no particular order – Rebecca, Sophie and Jess. Rebecca is mysterious, Sophie’s smile and laugh is contagious and Jess’s personality is so kindhearted.

Describe the ideal first date?

Something fun, like Go Ape. I like an activity – you get over the embarrassment of looking silly and have fun.

I hate people who have first dates at the cinema, there’s no point!

Ever had a bad date?

A girl invited me over for dinner and then changed her mind and wanted to go out.

I thought it would be somewhere quite relaxed… the bill came to £300! I didn’t see her again.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I have two – Megan Fox and Margot Robbie.

Ched Uzor

(ITV)

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Occupation: Scaffolder

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

I’d like to go on a date with Rebecca. I also fancy Sophie and I also want to go on a date with Siannise. I’m intrigued…

What song sums up your love life?

Let’s just say it’s more Crazy in Love than Tragedy.

What’s your best chat up line?

I don’t really use chat up lines. I cringe a lot when girls slide into my DMs complimenting my body straight away.

Talk to me like a normal person! It makes me feel awkward.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Rihanna.

Jordan Waobikeze

(ITV)

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Administrator

Which girls in the villa have you got your eye on?

I’m attracted to all of the girls because they are all good looking.

I’m looking forward to meeting them and seeing who I get on with.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

Dishonesty.

Describe your ideal woman.

I want someone who is on the same wavelength with my banter and my chat. I want someone with a good sense of humour and someone who is positive all the time. I want someone intelligent too.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Emilia Clarke is hot.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.