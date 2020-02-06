Love Island boys left confused after Priscilla Anyabu's wig change

Love Island newcomer Priscilla Anyabu has arrived at the Casa Amor villa with a number of tricks up her sleeve – but some of the boys were left perplexed when she tried out a new look.

In Wednesday’s episode, Priscilla donned a blonde wig for the ladies’ third evening with the men from the original villa and the transformation left Mike Boateng and Callum Jones (alarmingly) confused.

Mike threw Priscilla a perplexed stare, while Callum asked: “is that a wig?”

Fans on Twitter soon mocked Mike and Callum for their confused reactions.

Meanwhile, Mike was won over by Priscilla’s new look, saying: “Priscilla’s completely blown me away, 100 million per cent, she’s intrigued me, caught me off guard and I love it.”

He was backed up by viewers, who called Priscilla’s makeover “iconic.”

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

One Twitter user called Priscilla a “real business-savvy hustler that knows how to get what she wants.”

“I believe in her. A visionary. I can’t wait to buy her eyelash collection in Superdrug,” they quipped.

The blonde wig worked its magic too as Mike and Priscilla ended the episode with a kiss.

Tonight’s episode will see the two houses reunite and sparks are expected to fly when Callum reveals recoupling decision.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.