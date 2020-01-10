love-island-bosses-say-door-is-open-for-caroline-flack-return

Love Island’s long-standing host Caroline Flack has had a difficult start to the year. Flack was charged with assault by beating last month and made the decision to quit the upcoming Winter Love Island ahead of its launch this week.

However, Love Island bosses have confirmed that “the door is open” for Flack to potentially return to the show in the future, revealing that they have remained in contact with her ahead of her trial in March.

“We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open,” series showrunner Amanda Stavri told The Mirror.

Flack, who made a court appearance in December, has been replaced by Laura Whitmore as host for the upcoming spin-off filmed in South Africa. Whitmore is dating the programme’s popular narrator Iain Stirling, and has previously expressed her excitement at joining “the biggest show on television”.

“Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend,” Whitmore said on Instagram.

She added: “We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020.