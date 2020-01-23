love-island-bombshell-luke-trotman-gets-‘full-backing-and-support’-from-his-football-team-darlington-fc

Love Island’s bombshell Luke Trotman will be entering the villa with the full support from his football team, Darlington FC.

The newcomer is set to make his debut on the dating show alongside Luke Mabbott, and is bound to ruffle a few feathers before the next recoupling.

And even though the 22-year-old might step on some toes on the island, it turns out his team are right behind him.

On the official Darlington FC website, a statement was issued, which wished the semi-professional footballer all the best.

‘Darlington defender Luke Trotman has been invited to appear on ITV2 series Love Island,’ their post began.

‘Player of the season in 2018-19 Luke, who is sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury for the rest of this season, has the full backing and full support of the club.’

It continued: ‘The possibility of Luke appearing on Love Island was discussed by Luke and club representatives, and he is doing rehab on the island under physio instruction.

‘He has also had a gym access and a programme to continue rehab. We would like to wish Luke the best of luck in his adventure.’

Luke hasn’t shied away from mentioning his injury on Instagram, and even shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed following an operation.

Updating his followers, the soon-to-be star wrote at the end of last year: ‘Successful Operation, road to recovery starts now.’

He then revealed that the surgeon had informed him it would be seven to nine months before he could return to the pitch.

So why not try and find love in that time, eh?

The sportsman has already claimed to have an eye on Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley.

‘I really like girls who are intelligent, so I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them,’ he said.

He’s also assured viewers that he doesn’t have a wandering eye, adding: ‘I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian ‘wishes’ she was pregnant again after fan speculates about baby bump

MORE: Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams ‘snubs’ Ant and Dec in photo – and they’re not happy about it





