love-island:-body-of-missing-12-year-old-schoolgirl-found-dumped-5-miles-from-villa

The body of a missing 12-year-old girl has reportedly been found just five miles from the Love Island villa in Cape Town.

The new series of Love Island is due to start on Sunday, although the body of missing Michaela Williams was found in the suburb of Philippi, just five miles from the set.

News24.com reports that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 12-year-old’s body was found.

The young girl was last seen in her home town of Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday.

The unnamed suspect has been charged with murder and was to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today (Friday).

A statement posted to South African Poice Service’s Facebook page read: ‘A police investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Grassy Park led to the arrest of a 48-year-old suspect and the discovery of the body in Phillipi in the early hours of this morning.

‘On Wednesday, 8 January 2020, the mother of the child reported her missing at Grassy Park police station. A search with various role-players commenced. Vital information was followed as part of the investigation and the suspect interviewed. The interview led to him pointing out where the body was.

‘The suspect has subsequently been charged with murder and is expected in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Friday, 10 January.

‘A post mortem will soon be conducted to determine who she died and whether any more charges could be added.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General YolisaMatakata has expressed shock that yet another child dies in such a horrific manner. She thanked those involved in the search and reiterated that the perpetrator deserves a very harsh sentence. “While this will not bring back the life lost. The lengthy incarceration of the perpetrator will ensure the communities of Cape Town are much safer”, says Lt General Matakata.’

It was also recently reported that Love Island bosses were upping the security for the 2020 series by hiring security guards to patrol the villa.

Love Island bosses aren’t taking any risks when it comes to the upcoming winter series in South Africa and armed security guards have been hired to patrol the villa.

The brand new edition of the show will have personnel patrolling the area at all times to ensure that no outsiders will be able to break into the set, according to reports.

‘Producers aren’t taking any chances,’ a source said. ‘It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.

‘They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches.’

The insider added to Daily Star Sunday: ‘If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target. There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully.’

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: ‘The safety and security of our Islanders and crew are of the utmost importance.’

MORE: Love Island’s Laura Whitmore reveals shocking ‘bombshell’ twist ahead of Sunday’s show

MORE: Love Island’s Sophie Piper opens up on difficult past with sister Rochelle Humes





