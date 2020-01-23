love-island-australia-twins-josh-and-luke-packham-‘really-feel’-for-uk-twins-eve-and-jess-after-that-shock-early-exit

If you’re a fan of Love Island Australia then you’ll known exactly who Josh and Luke Packham are. They took the show’s last series by storm and are now having their say on the UK’s twins Jess and Eve Gale, who have made their UK Love Island debut over in South Africa.

After all, they’ve been there done that. While Luke wasn’t so lucky in love while coupled up with Cassie Lansdell down under, Josh went onto win the show with girlfriend Anna McEvoy after arguably stealing the hearts of the whole of Australia.

And that’s probably not a defeat Luke will take easy, as both boys admit competition is always strong between twins but, sometimes, ‘you’ve just got to let those egos slip’ – Luke’s words, not ours.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Josh and Luke gave us the low down on what it’s really like to be a twin in the villa and why they feel for Eve, after she and Jess were ripped apart just days into the first winter Love Island series.

Eve was dumped in the first re-coupling, while Jess was thrown a lifeline by Nas who coupled up with her, after things failed to work out with Mike.

‘Eve leaving so early, I really feel for her in that situation as a twin,’ Luke said.

‘It’s never nice, she’s going to be spending time on the internet reading things about her sister. Even little things like Jess’ Instagram, Jess’ following will probably rise a bit quicker than Eve’s and as twins there’s always competition.’

‘Especially when you’re identical,’ Luke pointed out. ‘It definitely gets in the way.’

Josh agrees. He said: ‘You’re going to be happy for your twin to still be there, but it’s never easy knowing you kind of missed out on that opportunity.

‘There’s going to be a whole range of things that Eve will have to accept, but she’s got to let that go and not let the smaller details like more Instagram followers and more popularity get her down.’

As for Jess, Josh thinks her best bet at moving forward is by throwing herself all in to a new relationship.

‘Basically, if she likes one bloke, she has to put all her energy into that one person. That’s what I did and I don’t regret it at all,’ he said. ‘I didn’t really have many friends [in the villa], all my time I spent with Anna.

‘Jess needs to get to know one guy really well, try to make a connection with them, make them her rock in there, [essentially] make them your twin.’

Luke added: ‘Jess will have to find herself very quickly without her sister, she’s going to have to. It’ll be tough, for the first time ever, she can’t contact her sister, she has to make a lot of decisions herself, without Eve guiding her.’

‘It’s a massive opportunity for Jess to be herself,’ he suggested. ‘She will find her own identity and that’s so important.’

Josh found himself in that situation when Luke decided to leave the Love Island Australia villa (they film out in Fiji) after realising he wasn’t going to find the girl for him if he stayed.

Fans saw things get emotional between the boys as they said their goodbyes, but Luke said the whole situation was made easier knowing that he was leaving Josh in good hands with Anna.

‘Every day when you’re in the villa, some part of you is getting broken down,’ Luke explained. ‘By the end, I was relived to be out but the hardest part was leaving Josh.’

‘It’s that one person you can always trust, you have each other’s backs no matter what. When that person goes, it’s not a great feeling,’ Josh admitted.

‘You’re obviously upset for them, it’s mixed emotions… you’re upset because you’re losing that person and it’s such unfamiliar territory.’

Taking things right back to the beginning, though, and the boys say that having each other when they first entered the villa made things all a bit of a breeze and it completely rocks the other islanders when they realise they’ve got the both of you to contend with.

‘I think they were all taken aback. No one is expecting two of the same to come in, everyone’s heads and jaws kind of dropped,’ Josh said.

Luke revealed that he’d actually auditioned for Love Island himself, but producers loved that he was a twin and once they met Josh, well the Packhams came as a package deal.

But with that, there obviously comes the worry that the boys could end up liking the same girl. We all saw Jess and Eve clashing over both liking Callum and Mike and Luke admits those scenes were all a little too familiar, as he and Josh have ‘come to blows’ in the past over girls.

It seems only natural that twins would have the same type on paper, but that’s when Josh says in a situation like Love Island, sometimes you’ve just got to put yourself first.

‘We were worried about [liking the same girl] at first, but we were already going to worry about ourselves first and each other later,’ he confessed.

‘That’s what you have to do. It can probably end up pretty bad for some twins if you like the same person, but for us, luckily we ended up going for two different people.’

Luckily. Imagine having these two fighting over you. How awful…

While they did go for different girls, there’s no denying Josh and Luke’s relationship has changed. Since the show, they’ve both been pulled in different directions.

Luke is still in Sydney and has now found love outside of the show, whereas Josh is pretty much in Melbourne with Anna and plans to end up there permanently.

‘That’s probably one of the negative things to come out of the show is that we’re not spending as much time as we used to… that’s been a bit of a difficult thing to take,’ Luke said.

Josh admitted: ‘I guess we kind of went into the villa as two and, right now, we’re still close, but there’s more of a gap. My number one priority going into the villa was Luke, coming out it was Anna. Relationships change the dynamics.’

While Josh has no regrets over his Love Island experience over in Oz, Luke jokes he wishes he played the field a bit more, but would they do it all over again?

Josh’s verdict? Nah, not for him.

‘In all honesty, it was the best experience of my life, but one I don’t think I’d ever want to do again. It is just so full on in there. For my first two nights, I did not sleep. It’s a really weird feeling, you don’t know how you’re being perceived, you don’t know what everyone else is thinking. It’s very full on. I’m not sure I could do it again,’ he said.

Luke? Potentially, if he’s not dating and it involves a trip to good ol’ Blighty.

‘I think I’ve always preferred English girls, I’m much more suited to English girls, so I’d do UK Love Island,’ he teases. ‘Yeah, I’d definitely have to jump ship.’





