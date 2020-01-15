Love Island 2020: Two new boys to enter villa as Ollie Williams leaves in shock twist – and a recoupling is looming

Two new boys are set to enter the Love Island villa just hours after Ollie Williams leaves – and we can feel the drama brewing already.

The two new islanders are set to make an entrance ahead of this week’s recoupling – and they will get to choose which girl they want to take on a date….

‘Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date,’ a source explained.

‘So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today.’

‘It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday’s show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday,’ they added.

A preview for Wednesday’s episode was teased at the end of last night’s offering and showed the islanders gathered around the firepit as Ollie prepared to reveal his exit.

‘This is the hardest decision I’ve probably ever had to make,’ he said.

Ollie quit the Love Island villa three days after arriving with the 23-year-old commenting on his decision in the beach hut.

He said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

At the end of tonight’s episode, Paige receives a text, announcing that two new bombshells are on their way to the villa.

And with two new boys coming in, how will this affect the couples?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





