love-island-2020:-start-date,-time,-host,-cast-and-who-won-the-show-last-year

At long last, the wait for winter Love Island is almost over.

The reality TV mega-hit show is returning for its 6th season as a new group of sexy singletons head to the villa in a bid to find love and take home the grand prize of £50,000.

As the time left until the season starts continues to slowly drag by, here’s everything you need to know about Love Island 2020, from when to tune in to who’s hosting and who won last year.

When does Love Island 2020 start?

The new season is kicking off tomorrow, 12 January, on ITV2 at 9pm.

Who’s in the Love Island 2020 cast?

Leanne Amaning – a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London

Siannise Fudge – a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol

Eve and Jess Gale – 20-year-old twins, students and VIP hostesses from London

Shaughna Phillips – a 25-year-old democratic services officer from London

Sophie Piper – a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex

Paige Turley – a 22-year-old singer from West Lothian

Mike Boateng – a 24-year-old police officer from London

Connor Durman – a 25-year old coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Callum Jones – a 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester

Nas Majeed – a 23-year-old builder and sports science graduate

Ollie Williams – a 23-year-old landowner and heir to the Lanhydrock estate

Who’s hosting winter Love Island?

The new season of Love Island will be hosted by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

Laura, whose partner is the show’s narrator Iain Stirling, took over from Caroline Flack after she stepped down as host of the winter version of the show after she was arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

On the topic of taking over the hosting job, Laura told RadioTimes.com: ‘It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all.’

She added: ‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.’

Before she took on the role, Laura said she spoke with Caroline to see how she felt about the situation and said: ‘Caroline has been incredible.

‘She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said “I really hope you get the role”. She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.’

Who won the last season of Love Island?

Last summer, the winners who took home (and shared) the £50k prize money were couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who have since split.

Since her win, Amber, 21, has scored a £1million deal with clothing line Miss Pap, and she was recently spotted looking cosy with her fellow former circa 2019 Love Islander Joe Garrett.

Meanwhile, in December Irish rugby player Greg, 24, was named in Ireland’s rugby squad for their maiden World Sevens Series appearance and went public with his apparent new girlfriend, athlete Emma Canning, after they enjoyed a date in Paris.

Love Island 2020 begins tomorrow, 12 January, at 9pm on ITV2.

