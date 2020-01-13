Love Island 2020 soundtrack – all the songs featured on the winter series

The first episode of Love Island’s 2020 winter edition has brought summer to our screens with a fresh batch of single Islanders and a new South African villa. It’s starting to feel like July again, mainly due to the series’ soundtrack of infectious chart toppers.

For those of you who couldn’t stop dancing in your armchairs during last night’s episode, here’s a list of the songs and artists that you could hear yesterday.

What is the Love Island theme song?

Called simply ‘Love Island theme’, the electronic dance track is performed by A-MNEMONIC, Andrei Basirov and Toby Jarvis.

What music appeared on Love Island last night?

Day 1

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Original Mix) – Luke Chable

Good Life – Inner City

We Got Love – Sigala feat Ella Henderson

Mind Blown – Syn Cole

Learning How to Love – KALM, River

In the Morning – Jaded

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Size – Fleur East

Big Love (David Penn Extended Remix) – Pete Heller’s Big Love

This is Real – Jax Jones feat Ella Henderson

Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

Offline – Friendly Fires

Do It For Love – Mr. Belt & Wezol feat. Sander Nijbroek

The Castle – Mario S

Could Be You – Michael Calfran feat Danny Dearden

Flowers – Nathan Dawe feat Jaykae

Nobody – Martin Jensen & James Arthur

Higher (Call My Name) – Swales feat. RuthAnne

Something About You – Elderbrook & Rudimental

Baiana – Bakermat

Love Me Back – RITUAL and Tove Styrke

Drop It – Tujamo & Lukas Vane

Bad Together – Atlas Knox

Holy Water – Galantis

Go Slow – Gorgon City @ Kaskade & ROMEO

What I Love – Punctual

Where can I get the Love Island soundtrack?

Love Island’s official playlist of songs featured in this series is available on Spotify. In 2018, the soundtrack for the series was followed by 48,258 Spotify users.

Which artists were featured on the last series of Love Island?

The 2019 series of Love Island featured a number of popular songs including Power by Little Mix, the Jonas Brothers’ single Sucker and Lizzo’s smash hit Juice.

Unknown artists have gained popularity in the past after their songs were played during previous Love Island episodes. ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings shot up the charts after being featured in the 2018 series of the show.

