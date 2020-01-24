Love Island 2020: One boy has already been dumped from the villa – and it’s ‘not who you’d expect’

One boy has already left the Love Island villa – and sources claim it’s not who viewers would expect.

In scenes to be aired tonight, one of the lads will be going home after the girls finally get their chance to pick who they want to couple up with…and at this stage no one is safe.

Expect the unexpected because an insider told The Sun because ‘it’s not who you would expect to be leaving’.

On Thursday’s showdown, we got introduced to newbies Luke Mabbott and Luke Trotman who definitely caused a stir when they arrived in the villa.

Speaking about their arrival, Luke T told the camera: ‘When the original boys came down, you could feel a little bit of tension.

‘But honestly it was fine.’

However, things weren’t that ‘fine’ when he appeared to lock horns with Mike Boateng, who made it clear that he was coupled up with Leanne Amaning.

When Luke M branded them a cute couple, Mike replied: ‘I appreciate that brother, I like you.’

Chiming in, Luke T asked: ‘I didn’t get that. Do you like me as well?’

Making things even more awkward, everyone went silent as Mike hesitated, before adding: ‘You’re a nice guy.’

Ouch, what does this mean? Has Mike left?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





