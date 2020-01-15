Love Island 2020: New bombshells Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp have their eye on same girls – and we can feel the drama already

Two new Love Islanders are heading into the villa and it turns out they both have their eye on the same girls (drama, drama, drama).

Connagh Howard, from Cardiff, will be heading into the villa on Thursday night alongside Finley Tapp from Milton Keynes – but we get our first look of the duo at the end of Wednesday night’s showdown.

Both of the newbies, unfortunately, fancy the same girls, and ahead of their stint into the villa, they revealed exactly who they like.

Connagh, a 27-year-old model revealed that he already has his eye on three lovely ladies in the villa so Sophie Piper, Siânnise Fudge, and Shaughna Phillips better watch out.

He explained: ‘If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker.

‘It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal.’

And apart from one girl, 20-year-old Finley is after the same islanders as he revealed: ‘I like Siânnise, Paige Turley, and Sophie.’ Well, Paige is newly singly Finley after Ollie William’s swift exit…

The semi-pro footballer continued: ‘It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it.

‘I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa?’

Watch. This. Space.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





