love-island-2020:-new-bombshell-connagh-howard-is-actually-mates-with-anthony-joshua

Two new islanders are heading into the villa – and it turns out one of them is mates with Anthony Joshua.

Connagh Howard, from Cardiff, will be heading into the villa on Thursday night alongside Finley Tapp from Milton Keynes – but we get our first look of the duo at the end of Wednesday night’s showdown.

Ollie Williams may have made a swift exit from the villa just a matter of days into the show, but we feel like there’s going to be even more drama to come.

Connagh, a 27-year-old model revealed that his claim to fame is none other than boxing champion Anthony.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the villa, Connagh exclaimed: ‘I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan.

‘I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy.’

Connagh posted a clip of the advert to his Instagram in July 2018 which read: ‘What an honour to get to work with the champ @anthony_joshua showing me the ropes.’

The boxer has also revealed that he already has his eye on three lovely ladies in the villa so Sophie Piper, Siânnise Fudge, and Shaughna Phillips better watch out.

He continued: ‘If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker.

‘It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal.’

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





