love-island-2020:-nas-majeed-reveals-lewis-capaldi’s-ex-paige-turley-has-the-most-annoying-habit-in-the-villa

Love Island: Aftersun is back on our screens with new host Laura Whitmore, and the first instalment didn’t disappoint us.

Joel Dommett, Maura Higgins and Clara Amfo made guest appearances on Monday night’s show to give their opinions on all the drama.

Nas Majeed also spoke from the beach hut to give viewers an inside scoop on what has been going on behind the scenes and he revealed to Laura, that Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley has the most annoying habit – snoring.

‘Paige,’ he told the host.

‘Also Eve, the ladies are letting us down.’

And while there are romances blossoming in the villa, what about the bromances?

He continued: ‘Going into the villa, you never know what to expect but all of the boys are unbelievable. Callum, what a boy.’

On Monday night’s Love Island newbie twins Jess and Eve Gale had to pick which boy they wanted to couple up with – and as expected it didn’t go down well.

During the show, the duo got to know each boy individually so they could suss out who they fancied the most.

‘It’s a difficult position to be put in, I have not come in to break one of you couples up, but you have to remember we are in here for ourselves and you have to be selfish in this situation,’ Jess exclaimed.

‘Since I came into the villa, this guy paid me compliments which I like and I’ll be interested in to see where it goes.’

And in the end, Jess decided to couple up with… Mike Boateng.

While Eve picked Callum Jones (as if we didn’t see that coming).

The new recoupling has left 25-year-old Shaughna Phillips and 22-year-old Leanne Amaning single and vulnerable.

But moments after the switch, Shaughna received a text which told the islanders there would be a recouping later in the week, and whoever is single after the event will become the first to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2 and Love Island: Aftersun continues next Monday at 10pm on ITV2.





