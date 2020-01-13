love-island-2020:-lewis-capaldi’s-ex-paige-turley-hiding-‘hurt’-after-secretly-getting-dumped

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley admitted to her fellow Love Islander’s that she ‘broke’ the singer’s heart during their year-long relationship, however, all may not be how it seems.

The reality star, who is currently coupled up with fellow islander Ollie Williams apologised to Lewis on Sunday night’s opening show exclaiming: ‘Lewis I’m so sorry, I must have been a bh to you.’

Although while Paige has admitted she has always been the one to dump her ex-boyfriends, Metro.co.uk’s body language expert Judi James believes differently claiming the 22-year-old is ‘wounded’.

‘Paige is a complex person, the other’s present themselves to the camera she seems very self diminished as though she hasn’t got much self-esteem but there’s also a mixture of arrogance,’ Judi began.

‘She looks slightly wounded to me and I know she says she’s been the one that has also dumped the guys, I have a feeling it’s been the other way around.

‘She looks as though she’s expecting to be hurt. I thought she might be the one in there that does get a lot of knockbacks. I mean I don’t think he’ll (Ollie) be that interested but he has the attention span of a gnat anyway. I don’t think she will get a chance, he will go off anyway.’

Judi doesn’t know why Paige has gone into the villa, although judging from her body language she believes she she is ‘clinging on to the Lewis Capaldi moment of fame’.

She continued: ‘I am not sure where Paige is going to go, I know she has got fame from association with Lewis Capaldi but I don’t think she will thrive there.

‘I have no idea what she is looking for or why she is in there. I know it’s bad to judge that on quite a few bits of body language but even looking at her VT with the others you could see straight away what they wanted, how they wanted to present themselves.

‘I think she is literally going in there clinging on to the Lewis Capaldi moment of fame – but it’s not like she is enjoying it – I am not sure she will get on well with the women or the guys very well I might be completely wrong.’

Only one way to find out Judi….

If you missed all the action from the first episode you can catch up with everything that happened on our live blog right here.

Love Island airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island: First look at explosive episode as Islanders take on first kissing challenge – and it doesn’t go down well

MORE: Love Island’s Nas Majeed backstabs Callum Jones on day two over whether twins will pick him: ‘They did say they go for personality’





