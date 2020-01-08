love-island-2020:-laura-whitmore-wouldn’t-have-applied-for-caroline-flack’s-job-without-boyfriend-iain-stirling

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she nearly didn’t apply to present winter Love Island so she could sleep and we’ve never related to anything more.

The Irish TV presenter stepped into the presenting role for the January series last month after original host Caroline Flack was forced to stand down after pleading not guilty to assault after allegedly hitting boyfriend Lewis Watson with a lamp.

Laura’s new gig will see her unite on-screen with comedian boyfriend Iain, who has provided the sassy voiceover commentary we all know and love since Love Island began in 2015.

Speaking about the presenting role as she touched down in South Africa, the 34-year-old admitted that while she had been preparing to spend her New Year lying in bed after indulging over Christmas, the chance to work with her boyfriend was one she couldn’t say no to.

‘I don’t think I would have [done it if Iain wasn’t on the show],’ she told The Sun.

‘I’d probably spend the whole time sleeping.’

She continued: ‘Like any time I go away on a girls’ holiday, I sleep all day. Nobody wants to see that.’

Honestly, we feel you.

Despite taking on the presenting role amid Caroline’s troubled personal life, Laura confirmed that there are no hard feelings between the pair, who are old friends.

‘She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series,’ Laura said.

‘She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.’

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV 2.





