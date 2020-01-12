love-island-2020:-first-couples-of-the-series-revealed-as-sophie-piper-gets-together-with-connor-durman

Love Island’s first ever winter series has revealed it’s first five couples.

On Sunday night’s show the new islanders arrived at the villa, and the girls got to pick which boy took their fancy.

There was the usual awkward moments where no one stepped forward forward Nas Majeed, and some sweet moments as Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng and Sophie Piper and Connor Durman chose each other (although there seemed to be trouble in paradise for them towards the end).

But at the end of the coupling up there were five first pairings, and the game of Love Island could begin.

So who chose who? And will they be together by the end of the series?

Here are the first official couples.

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams

They all look so cute, don’t they? But the cracks were beginning to show by the end of the episode when Love Island threw a serious curveball.

As the islanders were sat around enjoying each other’s company after a first night party, they were stunned by the arrival of twins Jess and Eve Gale.

The boys’ eyes popped out of their heads as Shaughna quietly fumed in the beach hut.

Jess and Eve have 24 hours to get to know all the lads and then choose one each that they want to couple up with. Bear in mind that all the boys are currently in couples already, so the twins’ choices will leave two girls single and at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The sisters insisted that they have never fought over a guy, but is that about to change?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island viewers sent into a meltdown as ITV Hub stops working

MORE: Liam Hemsworth looks smitten with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as pair kiss on the beach





