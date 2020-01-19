Love Island 2020 cast – meet the full line-up of singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun as 12 contestants head to the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, ready to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed last year that an additional winter series was on its way with £50,000 up for grabs.

Our line-up has seen a brand new cast of characters enter the sparkling Love Island villa in a bid to find their type on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after only three days, and there’s sure to be even more drama on the way.

Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, while Iain Stirling has returned to narrate the series which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a special Unseen Bits episode on every Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard – Key Facts Age: 27 Job: Model Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Model Connagh is out to couple up with a girl who shares his interests, while also being self-sufficient. Will he be able to impress?

Finley Tapp

Key Facts Age: 20 Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Footballer Finley is swapping goal scoring for cracking on in the villa – and with his eyes on Siannise, Paige and Sophie, he’s looking to impress.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who probably looks something along the lines of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she will definitely cause a stir in the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol who is promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she gets there. As for what she wants in a man? Someone who is family orientated and trustworthy.

Jess Gale

Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Nas

Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa. However, the pair were soon broken up when Eve was dumped from the island following a recoupling in week one. Jess will now compete on the show alone.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Democratic services officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Shaughna is certainly about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a career in politics when the show is over. With her worst habit thinking she’s always right, will she find a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has plenty of showbiz pals as well.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. And she’s been in the centre of drama in the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, putting her in a vulnerable position – it’s never simple in Love Island.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siânnise

Connor is hoping to find an outgoing girl he can introduce to everyone and he isn’t afraid of putting himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Sports science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Jess

Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him. However, he has a habit of laughing during awkward situations which viewers are sure to see throughout the series.

Eve Gale – DUMPED

Eve Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.

Ollie Williams – QUIT

Ollie Williams – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, before exit

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

