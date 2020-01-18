Love Island 2020 cast – meet the full line-up of singletons looking for love

After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun as 12 contestants head to the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, ready to crack on and couple up.
The ITV2 goliath confirmed last year that an additional winter series was on its way with £50,000 up for grabs.
Our line-up has seen a brand new cast of characters enter the sparkling Love Island villa in a bid to find their type on paper, and there have already been fireworks with Ollie quitting after only three days, and there’s sure to be even more drama on the way.
Laura Whitmore has taken over presenting from Caroline Flack, while Iain Stirling has returned to narrate the series which airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, with a special Unseen Bits episode on every Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Connagh Howard
Connagh Howard – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Model
Instagram: @connagh92
Model Connagh is out to couple up with a girl who shares his interests, while also being self-sufficient. Will he be able to impress?
Read more about Connagh here.
Finley Tapp
Key Facts
Age: 20
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Single
Footballer Finley is swapping goal scoring for cracking on in the villa – and with his eyes on Siannise, Paige and Sophie, he’s looking to impress.
Read more about Finley here.
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Customer service advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Currently single
Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who probably looks something along the lines of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she will definitely cause a stir in the villa.
Read more about Leanne here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Nas
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol who is promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she gets there. As for what she wants in a man? Someone who is family orientated and trustworthy.
Read more about Siannise here.
Jess Gale
Jess Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Nas
Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa. However, the pair were soon broken up when Eve was dumped from the island following a recoupling in week one. Jess will now compete on the show alone.
Read more about Jess here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Democratic services officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Currently single
Shaughna is certainly about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a career in politics when the show is over. With her worst habit thinking she’s always right, will she find a man who shares her drive?
Read more about Shaughna here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connor
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has plenty of showbiz pals as well.
Read more about Sophie here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Currently single
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. And she’s been in the centre of drama in the villa after an argument with Ollie, who has since left, putting her in a vulnerable position – it’s never simple in Love Island.
Read more about Paige here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Jess
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?
Read more about Mike here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Coffee bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Sophie
Connor is hoping to find an outgoing girl he can introduce to everyone and he isn’t afraid of putting himself out to get the love of his life.
Read more about Connor here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Eve
He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.
Read more about Callum here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Siannise
Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him. However, he has a habit of laughing during awkward situations which viewers are sure to see throughout the series.
Read more about Nas here.
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostes
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.
Read more about Eve here.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, before exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.
Read more about Ollie here.
