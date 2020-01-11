Love Island 2020 cast – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

It may be winter, but Love Island is back this Sunday with more fun in the sun as 12 singletons head to the new South Africa villa ready to crack on and couple up.

The ITV2 goliath confirmed last year that an additional winter series was on its way with £50,000 up for grabs.

We now have the confirmed lineup, which sees Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa along with a former Miss Ghana and, for the first time, female twins. We’ve not even mentioned the heir to the Lanhydrock estate yet either…

Laura Whitmore is taking over presenting from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to narrate the series which returns on Sunday, 12th January at 9pm.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning

Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – is on the hunt for a rugged man who probably looks something along the lines of Gerard Butler. She’s described herself as “unpredictable” and she will definitely cause a stir in the villa.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge

Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol who is promising to be the villa’s make-up artist when she gets there. As for what she wants in a man? Someone who is family orientated and trustworthy.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Eve and Jess are the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, it seems they won’t be fighting over the same man… or will they?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Democratic services officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Shaughna is certainly about to make an impression on Love Island as she plans to have a career in politics when the show is over. With her worst habit thinking she’s always right, will she find a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_

She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and has plenty of showbiz pals as well.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. But how will she cope with villa life?

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman

Connor is hoping to find an outgoing girl he can introduce to everyone and he isn’t afraid of putting himself out to get the love of his life.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones

He’s a cheeky chap who will get the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Sports science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him. However, he has a habit of laughing during awkward situations which viewers are sure to see throughout the series.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. But will it help him get the love of his life?

