love-island-2019-cast-will-‘need-more-help’-with-mental-health,-according-to-malin-andersson

Love Island is returning to our screens so soon for the first ever winter series, and to say we’re ready is a complete understatement.

The upcoming season will be fronted by Laura Whitmore, after Caroline Flack took a step back following her arrest for assault by beating.

However, Malin Andersson has said last year’s contestants will be struggling more with the addition of another series.

And, speaking to Metro.co.uk, she suggested they will need more help with their mental health because their relevancy will be significantly shorter.

Discussing the winter edition, she told us: ‘It’s silly, it’s going to be saturated too quickly.

‘I feel sorry for the cast of [last year’s] Love Island because their life-span on social media isn’t going to be the longest, is it?

‘They’re probably going to need help with their mental health in about a year’s time, when their work dries out, probably less.’

Malin – who took part on the second series of the ITV2 dating show back in 2016 – explained that, while not everyone goes into the villa looking for fame, most contestants end up using it as a platform for bigger opportunities.

‘I know there are some people who don’t go on there just for that, but ideally they are living off that show right now,’ she continued.

‘It is what it is.’

Love Island has previously come under fire following the deaths of two contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, due to suicide.

And bosses later released a detailed account of the duty of care each star will go through before heading onto the show.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: ‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance.

‘We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails.

‘Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.’

Bosses have added enhanced psychological support and more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, as well as social media and financial management training.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Love Island for a comment.

Love Island returns to screens on Sunday, 12 January, on ITV2.

