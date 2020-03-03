love-is-blind:-everything-that-happened-in-season-1-on-netflix

Now Playing

Throughout the month of February, Netflix burst onto the romantic reality TV show scene with its ultra-memeable sensation Love Is Blind. The show had an undeniable impact on the internet, spawning GIFs and capturing the hearts of audiences everywhere with its adorable couples, two of whom ended up with actual, happy marriages as a result of its unique formula.On Thursday, March 5, the cast of Love Is Blind will reunite for a reunion special on Netflix and its YouTube channel to update fans on everything that happened to the stars after the cameras stopped rolling on their relationships. But we’ve already learned a lot about what came next for those four who said “I do.”

Before we get to the reunion and find out everything else that went down after the show ended, revisit all of our coverage of Netflix’s Love Is Blind below. Week One: Episodes 1-5

Netflix dropped the first batch of Love Is Blind episodes just before Valentine’s Day, which was a surefire way to seize on the gushy sentiments of that holiday season. In those first episodes, we saw a whopping six couples get to know each other so well that, despite not seeing each other in person yet, they decided to take a chance and get engaged. Unfortunately, one of those couples headed to splitsville during their tropical getaway, but the other five pairs continued on with the “experiment” past the pods. Read up on everything that happened in those episodes here. Love Is Blind on Netflix: Which Couple(s) Will Get Married?Week Two: Episode 6-9The second batch of Love Is Blind episodes featured the five remaining couples moving into a shared living space with one another and introducing their prospective spouses to their families. And while no one actually broke up during those episodes, there were some fiery fights between some of them — along with a major meltdown at a wedding dress boutique and one cringe-worthy rap performance. Read about everything that happened in the second round of Love Is Blind episodes here.Love Is Blind Week Two Recap: One Couple Makes It To the AltarThis Love Is Blind Clip Shows Jessica Melting Down in a Wedding GownLove Is Blind’s Cameron Explains That Unforgettable Rap SongWeek Three: The FinaleFinally, in week three, we got to see the five wedding days and watch triumph and heartbreak unfold in each. While two couples ultimately said “I do,” there were three others who decided not to make it official, despite standing at the altar with the person they professed their love for. Read all about “The Weddings” right here.Netflix’s Love Is Blind Finale Spoilers: Two Marriages (and a Lot of Broken Hearts)Twitter Can’t Stop Comparing Love Is Blind’s Jessica to Jan from The OfficeWhat happened next … The finale of Love Is Blind wasn’t the last we’d hear from these couples. Netflix also announced a reunion special that will feature the major stars of the show’s first season. Also, TV Guide caught up with Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett to find out what happened to them after their lives were forever changed by Love Is Blind. While we don’t know whether Netflix will renew Love Is Blind for a second season yet, we also put together a few ideas as to how it could work if they did. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Cast to Reunite for Post-Finale SpecialYes, Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron Are Still Happily MarriedHere’s How Love Is Blind’s Amber and Barnett Are Making Their Marriage WorkLove Is Blind Season 1 is now available on Netflix. The cast reunion special will be available on Netflix and its YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5. Amber and Barnett, Love Is BlindPhoto: Netflix