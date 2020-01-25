love-and-legend-on-the-most-romantic-island-in-wales

The ruins of St Dwynwen’s Church stand on Llanddwyn, a narrow, rocky spit of land that becomes an island at high tide. The arched windows of its collapsed nave hold its scant remains aloft. Winter days often bring bone-rattling winds and relentless waves to this rugged speck on the south coast of Anglesey.

On such days, Ireland, just across the water to the west, slinks sullenly into the gloom. But this only makes it all the more special when an unexpected glimmer of sun lights up the gold-green grass of the dunes and illuminates the dark, bare mountains of Snowdonia to the east.

While the 16th-century church ruins might not look like much, they sit astride the foundations of a much earlier chapel, which was once part of a convent that drew pilgrims here in the Middle Ages due to its association to St Dwynwen.

The Welsh patron saint of love, St Dwynwen has her feast day on January 25, now celebrated by many couples in Wales in the same flurry of hearts, flowers and candlelit dinners as St Valentine. So there is romance in these stones, even if it’s not immediately obvious.

St Dwynwen’s star-crossed story is, however, not quite as romantic as you might expect. As one version of the tale goes, she was most beautiful of all of the 24 daughters sired by King Brychan of Brycheiniog (Brecknockshire) back in the fifth century. She fell in love with a northerner named Maelon Dyfodrull, whose best intentions to marry her were thwarted by the king, who had another suitor in mind.