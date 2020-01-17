love-aaj-kal-trailer-memes-of-karthik-aryan-and-sara-ali-khan-trending-on-social-media!-fans-roast-their-romantic-moment!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are in the news for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2. Considering the amount of PR buzz around the movie, fans are equally excited about the prospects of the upcoming movie. The trailer of Love Aaj Kal just launched recently and social media is buzzing about it for a while now. The trailer sets the expectation for an adorable love story with overflowing chemistry between the two. Love Aaj Kal is a sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s movie from 2009 which paired Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

However, the trailer of Love Aaj Kal not only created a buzz for its steamy chemistry between Karthik and Sara. It also fueled a meme fest which was a result of the cheesy dialogues used in the movie. As expected, the millennials turned their ‘meme mode’ on and social media stood back, watched and laughed. Sara dialogue saying “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” (You have started disturbing me) has been used to churn out some hilarious memes.

Karthik Aryan was not left out either. His dialogue “Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat” (If you’re coming, come ‘fully’ else don’t come) has also triggered the meme skills of the next gen.

Here are some hilarious memes which made it to our list:

Crush :- I Like smell of Petrol

Me :- #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/fF9K0RB5J5 — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Me to all recreated songs and remakes:#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKaltrailer #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eL08kDRsgF — Game Of Memes (@GameOfMemes5) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal When my salary on paper is ₹50,000 but after deductions only ₹35000 is being credited every month. Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — Ƙᥲᑲír Ⲙᥲѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal When freelancers chase for payment. Agency/brand: pic.twitter.com/edqop0IENF — Rumana (@RumanaNazarali) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 Me: saari sabji leli hai…bas dhaniya nahi mil raha..aa jaun wapas? Mom: pic.twitter.com/JTJ35faJq9 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 17, 2020