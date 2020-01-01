louisiana-couple-killed-in-new-year’s-eve-boat-fire-in-puerto-rico

January 1, 2020 | 2: 30pm | Updated January 1, 2020 | 2: 30pm

A Louisiana couple died in Puerto Rico when the catamaran they were aboard erupted in flames on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Gather Tannehill and wife, Ginna, were on the 42-foot Miss Adventure Lagoon anchored in the marina of Puerto Real in Cabo Rojo when the blaze broke out Tuesday evening in the kitchen area, according to Puerto Rican news outlet El Vocero.

There was a 911 call placed around 6: 45 p.m., officials said.

The couple — believed to be in their late 60s — was dead when authorities arrived on the scene, outlet Noti Uno reported. Gather was killed in the inferno while his wife died from smoke inhalation.

Police said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire.

The pair’s friend, Dario Vissepo, said they sailed to Cabo Rojo on previous occasions, but had returned last week to make Puerto Rico “their home for good.”

“Gina & Gate were blessed with being such wonderful warmhearted human beings, always with a smile and super friendly,” Vissepo wrote on Facebook. “We shared countless joyful times of camaraderie in our beer garden, marina and onboard.”