louise-redknapp-refuses-to-cover-up-despite-her-sons’-pleas:-‘i’m-sick-of-being-safe’

Louise Redknapp doesn’t fancy covering up after years of dressing in ‘safe’ outfits and good on her, tbh.

The 45-year-old’s been rocking some risqué outfits of late while promoting her new album Heavy Love and admitted her sons Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, want her to wear a few more layers.

The Eternal Love singer’s not having it though so don’t try to ‘put her in a box’, ok?

She told Classic Pop: ‘When I look at other women doing similar things I don’t judge them. Beyonce is a mum of three. I’d never dream of going: “Look at her, swinging her booty around!”

‘I’m just not prepared to be put in a box. I’ve been in that box for 15 years.’

She went on: ‘I’m gonna take every risk and opportunity I can on this album, and the next one, and even more so on the one after that. I’m sick and tired of being the safe player. I was the safe one in Eternal, I was the safe one after Eternal.’

Go on, Louise!

The singer’s no doubt loving life now she’s been reunited with Charles and Beau, who stayed with their dad Jamie over Christmas.

Louise’s ex-husband told Metro.co.uk in December: ‘I’ll be going down to my parents with the kids.

‘It’s always about the family, dinner, playing Christmas board games, all sorts of things. Everyone getting involved. It takes something like Christmas to make you realise how much you like being around the family.’

He added: ‘We’re all very close but it’s a lovely time for all of us because we all get so busy. Sometimes you’ve got to stand still and enjoy these special moments when Christmas comes around, and enjoy each other’s company.’

Louise and Jamie divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.





