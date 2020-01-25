Louise Redknapp ‘in £1 million legal battle over Peppa Pig song’

Singer Louise Redknapp has become involved in a legal case involving Peppa Pig.

The company behind the hit TV kids’ show has been accused of infringing the copyright of Louise’s 1996 hit Naked in a song sung by the cartoon pig.

The song – called Peppa’s Party Time – features on Peppa Pig: My First Album, released last summer.

A press release about the album described the tune a “toe-tapping dance number”.

The lyrics were a bit different from Louise’s Naked (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Jack Fincham shocks fans by revealing he’s become a dad

Songwriters and producer Denis Ingoldsby have reportedly reached a settlement over their claim against Canadian company Entertainment One, according to the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper reports that they could earn up to £1 million in backdated and future royalties.

Furthermore, their names are now credited on the Peppa track.

Ingoldsby was also behind the launch of Louise’s girlband Eternal.

(Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: The Chase’s Paul Sinha reveals he ‘lost all fear’ after Parkinson’s diagnosis

ED! has approached a rep for Louise for comment.

According to the Mirror, Entertainment One didn’t return repeated requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Louise recently admitted she will always love her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The pop singer and the retired soccer player split in 2017, but Louise still loves him because of the time they spent together and the fact he is the father to her two sons, Charley, 15, and Beau, 11.

She confessed: “I still love him. After 21 years together how could I not still love him?”

(Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.