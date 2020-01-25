louise-redknapp-has-the-best-response-amid-peppa-pig-‘legal-battle’

Louise Redknapp may be at the ‘centre’ of a legal battle with Peppa Pig, but at least she’s finding it as funny as the rest of us.

Songwriters have alleged that those behind the cartoon have infringed copyright on Louise’s hit song Naked, released back in 1996.

However, Louise appears to be taking it very much in her stride.

Taking to Twitter, the former Eternal star shared an image from the music video for Naked, writing: ‘Oink oink [pig emoji] #JusticeForNaked.’

Iconic.

Fans are loving the whole drama, with one responding: ‘Peppa should have kept the original lyrics!’

‘You just can’t keep a good song down!’ one more declared, while another told the singer: ‘I’m shocked!!!’

Naked songwriters have claimed that Entertainment One, the company who produces Peppa Pig, ripped their work off for the undeniable bop Peppa’s Party Time.

However, according to the Mirror, producer Denis Ingoldsby and the authors have settled with the company – and have now been credited on the song – which appears on Peppa Pig: My First Album.

And it could result in a massive payday as the publication states that they could earn up to £1 million in backdated and future royalties.

Not too shabby.

It’s not the first time Peppa’s had beef (or pork) with a fellow star, after she and Iggy Azalea got embroiled in a chart battle.

Iggy dropped her second album In My Defense on the same day that Peppa released My First Album, leaving Iggy scared about the competition.

She told E!: ‘I really was scared though because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids.

‘When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was like, “Well that’s it. I’m out of the race. I’m beat, because I even started”.’

Like all rappers do, Peppa and Iggy exchanged a few blows on Twitter, with Peppa posting: ‘Peppa’s so fancy, you already know’, to which Iggy replied: ‘Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa’.

However, they soon managed to sort things out. We love a happy ending.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Entertainment One and Louise.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: ‘How could I not still love him?’ Louise Redknapp has only good feelings for ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

MORE: Louise Redknapp still calls Jamie her ‘husband’ two years on from divorce: ‘I’m a trainwreck’





