Louise in ‘£1million legal battle with Peppa Pig’ amid claims cartoon ‘ripped off’ her single

Louise Redknapp is at the ‘centre’ of a legal battle with Peppa Pig after songwriters claimed those behind the cartoon infringed copyright on one of her songs.

The 45-year-old blessed us all with single Naked back in 1996, and songwriters have now alleged that Entertainment One – who produce Peppa – ripped their work off for Peppa’s Party Time.

However, according to the Mirror, producer Denis Ingoldsby and the authors have settled with the company – and have now been credited on the song – which appears on Peppa Pig: My First Album.

As well as this, they could be in for a big pay out.

In fact, the publication states they could earn up to £1million in backdated and future royalties.

Not too shabby.

Louise has since moved on from the song, and is currently promoting Heavy Love, her first chart attempt in years.

Songs on the album include seriously personal lyrics, which could allude to ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The pair – who share sons Charley and Beau – split in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

And the singer recently revealed she will always love the football pundit.

‘I still love him, after 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys’, she told Hello! magazine.

The former Eternal star felt that she began to ‘unravel’ at one point during their romance.

‘For so much of my married life I was extremely happy. But bit by bit I began to unravel,’ she continued.

‘I felt as if I was a spectator watching my life unfold; I was losing myself and felt very lonely.

‘The lives of everyone around me were so fast-paced whereas mine felt stagnant.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Entertainment One and Louise for a comment.





