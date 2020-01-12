louis-tomlinson-unveils-tracklist-for-debut-album-walls-with-giant-mural-of-his-face-on,-wait-for-it,-a-wall

Louis Tomlinson’s creative spirit knows no bounds.

The man’s only gone and unveiled the tracklist for his debut solo album Walls on – you won’t believe this – A WALL.

The former One Direction singer proved he doesn’t do things by halves as he got the 12 songs that made the cut painted on the side of a building around a massive mural of his face.

It’s truly a visual spectacle, folks.

The full album list includes the songs (in order) Kill My Mind, Don’t Let It Break Your Heart, Two Of Us, We Made It, Too Young, Walls, Habit, Always You, Fearless. Perfect Now, Defenceless and Only the Brave.

Sharing a snap of the street art on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: ‘This is so sick!

‘Thanks so much @jaycaes for doing this, and to all of you for watching on the stream. Walls is coming 31st Jan.’

The crafty fox has got us waiting till the end of the month till we can bless our ears with his dulcet vocals, although we can take a stab as to what some of the songs will be about.

His main chick boo Eleanor Calder of course!

Louis admitted that much of the album is written about his girlfriend – who he was rumoured to have got engaged to recently, as it happens.

Back in 2017, he said: ‘There’s a couple of songs that me and my girlfriend really like that’ll never be used for anything, so they’re kind of just for us. That’s really nice. A lot of the album’s about her, really.’

He went on: ‘I wanted to make the album feel chronological, because that’s how I wrote it.

You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years – leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I’ve kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.’

Can’t wait to hear it, Louis.

And in the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more graffiti.





