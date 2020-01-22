louis-tomlinson-teases-a-one-direction-reunion-as-he-performs-‘flawless’-new-track-walls-for-the-first-time

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Louis Tomlinson teased that One Direction ‘would be stupid’ not to reunite as he debuted his new track Walls for the first time tonight.

Appearing on The One Show, the singer-songwriter gave the world-first performance of his new single, which is also the title-track to his first-ever solo LP, dropping next Friday.

Quizzed by hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones before he took to the stage, Louis revealed that a reunion for the five-piece boyband may be a way off – but it’ll happen eventually.

‘We’ve been on a break only for about four years,’ he told the duo. ‘And I’m only now getting around to releasing my first album.’

‘The fans probably think we’ve not been a band for a while,’ he continued. ‘It’ll happen at one point. We’d be stupid not to.’

To make the debut of his new single all the more special, the 28-year-old was also introduced live by long-time fan Isabella and her brother, who have connected thanks to sign language.

And it’s fair to say that following Louis’ performance, all the Directioners were suitably going mad on social media.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for…

It’s the exclusive live performance of ‘Walls’ by @Lous_Tomlinson ✨ 🎤#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/4AvuYH4gau — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 22, 2020

Love his voice so much! @Louis_Tomlinson sounds amazing live. #Walls 💙🎤 Can’t wait for his first album on the 31st Jan. And all the ones after that! #TheOneShow — 🌺⛅💔🎤🎼 (@tommogotchi_xs) January 22, 2020

The first performance of #Walls was just as special as this song deserved it, the live strings were amazing and Louis was flawless. — Louis Tomlinson deserves the world! (@ClaritaLuna76) January 22, 2020

Love this masterpiece. So excited for the album #Walls. — Midnight Kimchee (@midnightkimchee) January 22, 2020

‘Love this masterpiece,’ one fan wrote. ‘So excited for the album.’

Another added: ‘The first performance of Walls was just as special as the song deserved. The live strings were amazing and Louis was flawless.’

‘Love his voice so much!’ a viewer fangirled. ‘Louis sounds amazing.’

The Doncaster native had previously teased his debut album in some pretty impressive ways. The tracklist for the LP was unveiled on a massive mural, painted like the former X Factor contestant’s face.

Louis’ new music comes at the start of a new decade and a tough few years for the boyband member, following the sad losses of both his mum and younger sister.

He’s previously stated that he found it ‘easier’ to deal with his sister’s death after his mother passed away.

The One Show continues weekdays from 7pm on BBC One. Louis Tomlinson releases Walls next Friday.





