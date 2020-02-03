Louis Tomlinson says he'll never appear on BBC Breakfast again after 'painful' interview

Louis Tomlinson has vowed never to go on BBC Breakfast again after an interview which fans have described as “unprofessional” and “painful” to watch.

The singer, who has just released his debut solo album, looked uncomfortable during Monday morning’s broadcast which saw him quizzed on his One Direction past and experience of grief.

Hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin began their chat with the 28-year-old by winding back to his days in the multi-million record selling boy band.

They later touched on the death of his mother, in 2016, and sister, in 2018, before quizzing him about an infamous “spat” with 1D bandmate Zayn Malik.

Tomlinson grew visibly exasperated with the hosts’ chosen topics of conversation (BBC Breakfast)

At that point, he remarked: “God, you’re proper going in here today, aren’t you?”, to which Walker replied: “No, but you know people will be interested.”

“Yeah they will,” Tomlinson responded. “But people pick up on every little thing I say. Look, I’m just not ready to have that conversation, and that’s fair enough.”

As the interview approached its end, the presenters appeared to push one button too many, when they asked about a potential One Direction reunion.

“You’ve picked through my life now,” Tomlinson said, counting on his fingers. “You’ve gone trauma, Zayn… and now we’re finally on this one.”

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson – In pictures

However, he conceded that a comeback was “inevitable”, adding: “I don’t know when, we don’t know when, but I think we’d be stupid not to get back together but I don’t know.”

“I’ve only just released my first album,” he then said, looking visibly irritated, “That’s what I’m here for.”

Shortly after the broadcast was aired, Tomlinson tweeted: “Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back.”

The post received more than 20,000 likes within an hour, as fans expressed their outrage at the line of questioning.

One wrote: “Imagine if all interviewers realised the most important topic right now is YOU and how you’re feeling with the release of your new album and focused on promoting that… life would be so much easier.”

Another added: “I’m so mad that they would ask about everything but your album you deserve so much better love you so much always here for you.”

Spotting Tomlinson’s comment, Walker quickly messaged back, writing: “Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?”

The singer-songwriter responded: “I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me.

“The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful.

“I’m lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn’t however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes,” he added.

Walker replied: “Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it’s painful which is why we didn’t dwell on it.

“No intention to upset you or be ‘gossipy’ about it at all. That’s not our style on #BBCBreakfast.”