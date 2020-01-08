louis-tomlinson-not-engaged-to-girlfriend-eleanor-calder-after-stag-do-rumours

Louis Tomlinson is not engaged, following reports that he is set to marry Eleanor Calder.

The 28-year-old got back together with teenage sweetheart Eleanor in 2017 following a two-year break, during which he welcomed son Freddie with Briana Jungwirth.

And today, The Mirror reported that Louis and Eleanor are engaged, based off a Blind Gossip item which claimed a ‘male singer with a huge fan base’ was at ‘his bachelor party’ recently.

Louis had recently been filming a music video in Morocco.

The item explained that when the singer ‘belonged to a famous singing group, he had a girlfriend’, but said they broke up, before the singer had a baby with someone else.

It went on to say that the pair got back together, before saying they ‘are engaged… and it looks like the wedding will be happening very soon!’

A number of people speculated that the article was about Louis, leading to reports on the claim.

However, a rep for Tomlinson told Metro.co.uk that the Just Hold On singer is ‘not engaged’.

Louis and Eleanor do seem pretty loved-up, though, with the One Direction singer admitting much of his debut album Walls is written about his boo.

Back in 2017, he said: ‘There’s a couple of songs that me and my girlfriend really like that’ll never be used for anything, so they’re kind of just for us. That’s really nice. A lot of the album’s about her, really.

‘I wanted to make the album feel chronological, because that’s how I wrote it. You can hear my journey as an individual over these three years — leaving the band, then going out on to the really crazy party scene, and then I’ve kind of ended up full circle back with Eleanor, who I love dearly.’

He also told Billboard of his single We Made It: ‘The verses are written about the early times of me and my girlfriend, me going to visit her at university and stuff.’





