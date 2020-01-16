louis-tomlinson-goes-through-‘moments’-of-speaking-to-one-direction-bandmates:-‘there’s-not-one-i’m-closest-to’

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his relationships with his former One Direction bandmates and admits they go through ‘moments’ of speaking to each other.

The What Makes You Beautiful hitmakers broke all of our hearts when they announced they would taking a break in 2014.

Since then, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis have pretty much gone their separate ways with solo careers, which has included releasing new music, launching business ventures and starring in blockbuster movies.

With such busy lives, it’s not a surprise Louis says he’s not in regular contact with one particular bandmate.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the singer explained: ‘I think all the boys would agree with this.

‘There’s been moments in all of our lives where naturally some of us speak to others more than others.

‘I wouldn’t say I’m closest to any of the boys.’

He added that he’s spoken to Strip That Down singer Liam ‘10 times as much’ as he’s spoken to the rest of 1D, but ‘six months ago, that was Niall’.

Louis, 28, went on to splash cold water on any hopes of a reunion soon as he thinks he would be the one to gather troops and get the ball rolling.

But he’s not too keen unless the direction of their music changed drastically.

According to the publication, Louis would love to pick up where One Direction’s last album, 2014’s Made In The AM, left off, although he didn’t go into detail about what exactly that meant.

But looking at the evidence, Made In The AM was certainly 1D’s least pop-sounding album with songs such as Drag Me Down, Perfect and What A Feeling boasting edgier sounds.

In December, Liam hinted that a 1D reunion was only a couple of years away.

He said on Sunday Brunch: ‘I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure. ‘I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Louis Tomlinson unveils tracklist for debut album Walls with giant mural of his face on, wait for it, a wall

MORE: Louis Tomlinson not engaged to girlfriend Eleanor Calder after stag do rumours





