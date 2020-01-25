louis-tomlinson-admits-one-direction-fame-was-‘like-a-drug’-ahead-of-album-release

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out on his time in One Direction, comparing the unique experience to a drug.

The star, who formed one of the five members of the band before they split back in 2015, is about to release his first solo album.

And, with his new era, he’s getting reflective about the past 10 years (feeling old yet?).

‘We were always in control of our destiny,’ he recalled. ‘We rose to fame pretty quick and, because of that, we had some power and some say within the record label and with management.’

The star added to The Independent that the pace day-to-day was ‘like a drug’.

‘It’s that feeling of heightened emotion and every day being manically busy, and the hysteria,’ he continued. ‘Although you might complain about it, none of us said, “No we don’t wanna do that.” We were just in it. We were fing loving it.’

So were the rest of us, by the way, which is why fans are so keen on the idea of a reunion.

And he’s still relatively close to his 1D pals, with the star explaining that there’s not one he’s closest to – so there’s definitely a ray of hope on that front.

Chatting about the prospect of a reunion, Louis recently said on The One Show: ‘I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually’.

While the other members of the band – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – were quicker to release their first solo projects, Louis recently admitted he’s ‘only just finding his feet.’

The 28-year-old explained: ‘We’ve been on a break four years, I’m only just getting round to releasing my first album.

‘Fans who follow our every move every day probably feel we’ve not been a group for a while, but to us we’re… I know I am just finding my feet really.’





