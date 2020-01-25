louis-tomlinson-admits-he-felt-‘under-pressure’-to-match-one-direction-bandmates

Louis Tomlinson felt ‘under pressure’ to match the success of his One Direction bandmates, when they first began their solo careers.

The What Makes You Beautiful singers confirmed their hiatus back in January, 2016, with Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all going on to bless the charts with their own music.

And, speaking about his own career – with his debut album Walls on the way soon – the 28-year-old was worried about comparing himself to the others.

‘I used to feel more pressure about matching up to anything any of the others do, but the reality is we have different skill sets and different fans,’ he said.

‘Harry’s a star, there’s no two ways about it. I’m much more reserved.

‘If I carry myself in a slightly different way, I might be able to get a different market but it’s all about staying true to you and that’s what we’re all doing,’ he continued to the Sun.

Louis came to fame in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates, with the group eventually ending X Factor in third place.

And, recalling his time with the Perfect singers, he compared the unique experience to a drug.

‘We were always in control of our destiny,’ he told the Independent.

‘We rose to fame pretty quick and, because of that, we had some power and some say within the record label and with management.

‘It’s that feeling of heightened emotion and every day being manically busy, and the hysteria.

‘Although you might complain about it, none of us said, “No we don’t wanna do that.” We were just in it. We were fing loving it.’

Could they all ‘love it’ so much they would consider a reunion?

During a stint on The One Show, Louis confessed: ‘I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to.

‘I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually’.

And we love to see it.





