louis-theroux,-james-blunt,-patsy-palmer-and-oscar-winner-richard-dreyfuss-are-doing-the-great-celebrity-bake-off

Channel 4 has announced this year’s line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, which features veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss.

The Jaws and Stand by Me star will be joined in the tent by 19 other famous faces, including documentarian Louis Theroux, British tennis player Johanna Konta and singer-songwriter James Blunt.

The five-part series will return in 2020, with four celebrities battling for the Star Baker crown over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

Richard Dreyfuss

Queer Eye’s fashion guru Tan France will be sporting oven gloves alongside The One Show presenter Alex Jones and TV judge Rob Rinder. This Morning’s Alison Hammond, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and radio presenter Kelly Brook will also be competing with The Inbetweeners’ actor James Buckley and Emmerdale’s Caroline Quentin.

The series will also see comedians Russell Howard, Jenny Éclair, Joel Dommett and Mo Gilligan whip out their rolling pins, with YouTuber Joe Sugg and Love Island star Ovie Soko joining them in the tent.

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer is also featured on the line-up, fresh from her debut on the Masked Singer, where she was the first celebrity to be revealed.

The Masked Singer – Patsy Palmer unmasked

The series, produced by Love Productions, will see Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return as judges with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting the series. Previous celebrity contestants have included John Lithgow, Teri Hatcher and Russell Brand.

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up to Cancer recipe,” said Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4. “We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials. We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”

Kieran Smith, the series executive producer, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering up with SU2C once again and helping to raise crucial funds in the fight against cancer.”