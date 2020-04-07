lost-in-space-season-3:-what-adventure-lies-ahead?-deets-about-cast,-plot-and-release-date

Lost in Space has been one of Netflix’s most successful shows in recent times, it has been a massive hit with tech geeks and science fiction fans. With two good seasons, it was pretty much inevitable that there was going to be season 3. Here’s everything you need to know about Lost in Space Season 3.

The Lost in Space reboot, which has delved into mysteries of the galaxy has certainly been in a hit among the fans, as the fans love the space adventures of the Robinson family.

The show is based on the popular 1960s science fiction TV series of the same name. The show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker and Parker Posey in the lead roles.

When will Lost in Space season 3 air?

The first season was released on Netflix in April 2018, and the series was quickly renewed for a second run in December of 2019. Netflix has already confirmed season 3 but with the coronavirus pandemic stalling production, the season may be pushed to the midway of 2021 at the very earliest.

Cast of Lost in Space season 3

There’s no Lost In Space without the Robinson family, so parents Maureen and John, played by Molly Parker and Toby Stephens will return for sure. The Robinson kids, Judy, Will, and Penny played by Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins and Mina Sundwall respectively will also all be back for the third season.

Sibongile Mlambo, who played Angela in the first two seasons is expected she’ll to for season three as well.

Parker Posey and Ignacio Serricchio (played by June Harris and Don West respectively), who are cast in a negative role, will come back to cause more problems.

Lost in Space season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer yet but we expect the trailer to come around by October of 2020 if the show is not delayed any further.

What can we expect from the plot of season 3?

The season two game-changer came in the finale, with the Robinson parents and kids being separated. With the family now split, it’s going to have major repercussions and that’ll be fully explored in season three. The show will primarily focus on the reunion of the Robinson family. The antagonist, Smith, who faked his death will probably cause a lot of problems.