lost-in-space-season-3:-renewal-status-and-release-date

Lost in Space season 2 premiered on Netflix on Christmas Eve 2019, and it was a huge hit! After watching the new season of the Netflix original series, fans obviously want to find out when Lost in Space season 3 will be released on Netflix.

Below, we shared the renewal status and expected release date for season 3.

Renewal Status

Netflix has not renewed Lost in Space for season 3 yet, but there’s nothing for fans to worry about right now.

Generally, Netflix waits a month or two before they announce whether or not a show has been renewed for another season or, gulp, canceled. Lost in Space season 2 just premiered at the end of December, so it could be the end of January or even late February before we hear anything about the new season. And, that’s because Netflix tracks viewership over the first month and change before making a decision about the future of a show.

Lost in Space is in a good position to be picked up for season 3. Netflix gave the second season a primetime release around the holidays. I know there are probably a few fans who didn’t get to watch the show over the holidays, but many viewers likely had time off and they spent it binge-watching the new season.

In other words, Netflix knew this show would be a hit or they wouldn’t have released it on Christmas Eve.

Overall, there’s been quite a bit of buzz about the new season, too. That’s another really good sign that viewers are watching. If enough viewers tune in relatively quickly after the release, there’s a good chance Netflix renews the show for season 3.

The story is also positioned nicely for a third season, and that’s also a really good sign. If there’s more story to tell and enough viewers to watch, Netflix will almost always bring a show back for a new season.

There is something fans should be a hint worried about when it comes to the Lost in Space season 3 renewal. Netflix has been ending more and more shows after only a few seasons. It seems Netflix tries to avoid the big dips in viewership as shows go on. In doing so, they’ve canceled quality shows after one or two seasons.

Lost in Space, because it likely has a pretty big budget, is in jeopardy of being canceled if viewers don’t tune in for the second season. You can do a few things to stop that, though. First, you should watch the new season in its entirety. Netflix pays attention to how many people start watching a season and how many of those viewers watch the full season.

Step two, you should try to spread the word about this great season and hope your friends and family also tune in and watch the complete second season. It helps to get the word out on social media, as well.

And, the final step is to cross your fingers and hope. Other than watching the season, there are few things we can do to help get shows renewed for new seasons.

As mentioned above, Lost in Space has not been renewed for season 3 yet. There’s still plenty of time for all that to happen, but the longer we wait to hear the renewal news, the longer we’ll have to wait for season 3 to premiere on Netflix.

Assuming Lost in Space is renewed for season 3, we should prepare for another long wait between seasons. The first season premiered on Netflix in April 2018, and the second season was added to Netflix about 20 months later in December 2019. That’s about how long the gap will be between season 2 and 3, most likely.

We don’t know exactly why it takes so long between seasons, but it has to be because of the CGI. Lost in Space is one of the best shows on TV in terms of production value, and it takes a lot of time to create these beautiful planets and striking action sequences and scenes.

At a minimum, we should expect an 18-month gap between seasons. Following that timeline, we’ll see Lost in Space season 3 on Netflix in the late spring or summer of 2021, at the earliest.

We’ll keep you posted on the expected release date of Lost in Space season 3 when we find out.

Do you want to see Lost in Space season 3? Let us know in the comments below!