los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-to-launch-testing-portal-for-coronavirus;-closes-group-sports,-golf-courses-and-beach-parking-lots

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to Facebook Sunday evening for a remote press conference on L.A.’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Garcetti’s briefing reiterates and adds to Donald Trump’s press conference where he announced that he has approved the California for a State of Disaster declaration which taps into federal emergency funds to aid state effort.

Garcetti started by saying that he hoped everyone “smiled” this weekend and urges people to maintain “hope through all the headlines.” He praised Los Angeles citizens for practicing social distancing but said “It’s still isn’t enough.”

Among all of the good examples of social and physical distancing he saw in L.A. throughout the week, he saw crowds in beach parking lots, canyons and other areas of the city. That said, he announced that they have closed all group sports and recreation, public golf courses and beach parking lots.

“This is serious — six feet matters,” he reiterated. “This isn’t about you… it’s about everyone.”

He went on to say that the city is doing everything they can for people to access testing kits and they are rolling out a portal at coronavirus.lacity.org where those who are at the highest-risk can get tested for COVID-19. Testing will be available for those in Los Angeles proper who meet the criteria for testing regardless of who you are. Garcetti said once approved for testing, all you will need to get tested is an ID. He hopes to expand it to more people.

In addition, Garcetti said that they have ordered more masks for medical facilities and spoke about Trump’s news about U.S.S. Mercy being deployed. Once docked, it will provide 1,000 beds to help the crisis. “This will save lives, Garcetti said. He said they are working on finding out the arrival details of the ship.

Garcetti’s press conference comes after it was announced that there was one new death in Los Angeles county and that there were 71 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 132 new cases, bringing the total to 409.