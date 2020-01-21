lorraine-kelly’s-husband-requests-she-wear-a-‘booby-dress’-when-they-go-out

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Lorraine Kelly has been married to her husband Steve Smith for 27 years, so we could all do with listening to their secrets on marital bliss.

But apparently, one of Steve’s biggest requests in their marriage has to do with low-cut necklines.

Apparently, the cameraman asks his wife to wear a ‘booby dress’ every time they go out for a night on the tiles.

On today’s edition of her ITV chat show, Lorraine, 60, chatted to You magazine editor Jo Elvin about the hashtag she created, #ClothesMyHusbandHates, about, you guessed it, the clothes her husband hates.

Lorraine, who married Steve in 1992, said: ‘ I like things that are really, really comfortable. And my Steve does not like a big dress. He doesn’t like a big frock.’

However, she then flashed up a picture of herself wearing a low-cut top, and said: ‘Funnily enough, he does like things like this. Wonder why? I can’t imagine. It is a mystery to me.

‘Isn’t it funny how we’ve got this style that we like, that we feel comfortable in, and they just don’t like it.’

The Scottish star continued: ‘I still have this thing where if we’re going out and he’ll say, we’re going out Saturday night in Dundee, and he [says]: “Make sure you wear that booby dress”. That’s like, always.’

And not many people were on Steve’s side, telling Lorraine that she should choose what she wants to wear herself.

My boyfriend doesn’t care about what I wear. He wants/knows that I prefer comfort/being warm over fashion. As long as I am happy, he is.#Lorraine — Helen Miller (@Aquamonkey92) January 21, 2020

Clothes my husband hates, who cares if he hates them. He’s not wearing them! #lorraine — Bee 🇮🇪 (@Beeee_20) January 21, 2020

‘clothes my husband hates’ on #lorraine – ha ha ha ha ha – wear what you bloody well want ! — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) January 21, 2020

My husband says you must wear the booby dress wtf! #lorraine — chris mac (@christi89383870) January 21, 2020

Considering Lorraine is constantly impressing viewers with her style, we’re guessing she does just that.

Lorraine recently spoke about how her husband triggered a turning point for her, when he pointed out she wasn’t acting like herself – leading her to discover she was going through the menopause.

The queen of daytime TV told PA: ‘The menopause crept up on me, to be honest. It probably started when I was around 54 and it got gradually worse and worse, until one day it was unbearable.

‘I just wasn’t coping or enjoying life and was constantly knackered, but I simply couldn’t understand why.’

After Steve told his wife that she wasn’t acting like her normal self, she sought advice from Dr Hilary, who explained what she was feeling was likely the result of a hormonal imbalance triggered by the menopause.

Lorraine – who shares 25-year-old daughter Rosie with Steve – said: ‘It was such a relief to know what was wrong and I’ve been on HRT for four years, which has really helped.’

Lorraine is on weekday mornings at 9am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness embarrasses Chris Harris live on TV as he reveals he only has one nipple

MORE: Love Island’s Callum and newbie Rebecca get close after he enjoyed kiss from her – and Shaughna is livid





