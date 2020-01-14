lorraine-kelly-accuses-meghan-markle-of-‘cherry-picking’-royal-duties:-‘you-can’t-be-part-time’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Lorraine Kelly has slammed Meghan Markle’s choice to relocate to Canada with her hubby Prince Harry and their eight-month-old baby, Archie.

Just recently, the new parents announced they’d be taking a step back from their royal duties in an official statement.

But it seems their move doesn’t sit all too well with the breakfast TV host, who showed her concern for the monarchy as a whole.

‘I don’t think you can be part-time,’ she said when chatting with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain: ‘She can’t just cherry pick and do what you want to – that is not the job.’

The 60-year-old added: ‘We have seen other royals do that and it also doesn’t work… Usually on American television. I think it is going to be really difficult for them.’

She then turned her attention towards the Queen’s statement on the matter, who threw her support behind her grandson.

Lorraine added: ‘The Queen was talking about it as a Grandmother rather than a Queen. She wants to keep them the fold.’

Piers had his own view on the case where he claimed the couple had ‘bullied’ Queen Elizabeth II into allowing them to take a step back.

The presenter branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to take a backseat ‘disgusting’.

Kicking off another tirade against Prince Harry and Meghan, Piers raged: ‘I think what they did to The Queen is disgusting, I really do.

‘I’m even more disgusted that The Queen has felt compelled to roll over and accept this.

‘They’re now going to have a half in half out, where they probably won’t even live in this country most of the time, but they’re still going to want to have the protection of the royal protection officers at the cost of the taxpayer.

‘All they care about themselves, they don’t care about the Queen, doesn’t care about Prince Phillip, don’t care about anyone.’

‘She’s been bullied into this,’ he fumed as Susanna Reid snapped: ‘She is being supportive and sensitive.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am where Lorraine follows at 8.30am.





