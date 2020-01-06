lorraine-compares-gwyenth-paltrow’s-golden-globes-red-carpet-look-to-poop-in-brutal-swipe

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Moments before Lorraine pleaded with viewers to be kind in 2020, the presenter compared Gwyneth Paltrow’s Golden Globes red carpet look to poop.

The 60-year-old praised the year’s trippiest show The Masked Singer for its kindness while speaking to Patsy Palmer, who became the first celebrity to be axed from the series on Saturday night, shortly after slating the Oscar-winner’s transparent brown gown.

And after going through the night’s best and worst dressed, which is always lovely, Mark Heyes got particularly brutal judging Gwyn.

‘I think in Scotland we would call that, a “jobby brown”,’ he chuckled, before Lorraine almost fell out of her seat.

‘Am I not allowed to say that?’ he panicked.

Lorraine assured: ‘Well it’s after 9am so I think you can,’ and agreed: ‘Oh my goodness me – it is!’

Gwyneth’s dress aside, as expected, it was another eventful Golden Globes ringing us into the New Year with Ricky Gervais living up to all expectations by offending just about everyone in attendance at The Beverly Hilton, especially Tom Hanks whose jaw was wide open throughout the After Life star’s opening monologue.

But it was Jennifer Aniston, who despite losing out on a Golden Globe for The Morning Show, stole the show by simply sitting in her chair and smiling during Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Obviously, we were living for it.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joaquin Phoenix scolds fellow Hollywood stars for taking private jets in expletive-ridden Golden Globes acceptance speech

MORE: Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler bury the hatchet as they take to Golden Globes stage after ‘feud’