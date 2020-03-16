Lorenzo Brino From 7th Heaven Passes Away At 21

Lorenzo Brino, the young actor who first came to prominence on the hit television series, 7th Heaven, passed away in a car accident on the 9th of March. Us Magazine reported that Brino died in a car collision in San Bernardino County, California. He was just 21-years-old.

On Sunday, the 15th of March, TMZ reported that the actor lost control of his Toyota Camry around 3: 00 am and crashed into a pole on the side of the road. Mr. Brino was the only person riding in the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead earlier in the week. It wasn’t until recently that his identity was officially revealed.

According to the aforementioned outlet, Brino had three siblings, as part of a quadruplet. He was on 7th Heaven as David and Sam Camden alongside some of his siblings on a regular basis. They appeared on the show from 1999 until 2007.

The outlet claims that Lorenzo appeared in approximately 138 episodes between the 3rd and 11th season. In a tribute video posted by one of his closest friends, Brino was described as a “beautiful soul.” TMZ picked up on a statement from his aunt, Janet, in which she commemorated the loss of her cousin.

She urged God to watch over him as he goes to heaven and also asked for him to watch over his family members from above. Fans of the popular television series know that it followed Reverend Eric Camden, portrayed by Stephen Collins, and his wife’s seven children as they move through the world.

The series touched on many social issues of the day, including dating, school, drugs, and eating disorders. Originally, 7th Heaven featured the five children until David and Sam Camden were born and then depicted in the third season.

7th Heaven is most famous for bringing Jessica Biel into the limelight, who later went on to marry the pop star, Justin Timberlake. Jessica has since starred in popular films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Since Lorenzo died, people on social media have commemorated his passing.



