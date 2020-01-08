lord-of-the-rings-tv-series-casts-young-ned-stark-actor-in-lead-role

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series has reportedly found its new lead – and it’s someone who’s no stranger to the world of high fantasy.

According to Deadline, Robert Aramayo, who played young Ned Stark in four episodes of TV juggernaut Game of Thrones in 2016 and 2017, will play Beldor –the young hero of the series.

He replaces Bandersnatch star Will Poulter, who was forced to pull out of the series in December due to scheduling conflicts.

He joins a cast that already includes fellow Game of Thrones alumni Joseph Mawle, Years and Years star Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath and Morfydd Clark.

English actor Aramayo’s other credits include starring as Bill Harley in Discovery’s Harley and the Davidsons miniseries in addition to film roles in Eternal Beauty and Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Of course, he won’t be the first Ned Stark actor to make an appearance in Middle Earth – Sean Bean famously played Boromir in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy a decade before Game of Thrones debuted on HBO.

An exact release date for the series is yet to be announced, but with production not beginning till later in the year it could still be a while before we see anything.

According to reports, the first two episodes will be filmed prior to a four- or five-month hiatus as they look to see what is working.

It was apparently this hiatus which led to Will Poulter withdrawing from the series.