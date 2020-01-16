lord-of-the-rings-creator-jrr-tolkien’s-son-christopher-dies-aged-95

The son of The Lord Of The Rings creator JRR Tolkien, Christopher, has died at the age of 95.

As the third son of the author, Christopher continued the work of his father after JRR’s death in 1973, editing his books that were released posthumously.

The Tolkien Society confirmed Christopher’s passing today, as they said in a statement: ‘Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95.

‘The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family.’

His cause of death is not publicly known.

Adding his creative expertise, Christopher drew the famous original Lord of the Rings maps of Middle Earth which decorated the books released in the 1950s after the success of the prequel, The Hobbit.

He signed off his artwork ‘C. J. R. T.’ – going by his full name, Christopher John Reuel Tolkien – and was behind the re-drawing the main map in the late 1970s to clarify the lettering and correct some errors and omissions.

He has three children, two with his second wife Baillie, who edited JRR Tolkien’s The Father Christmas Letters, Adam and Rachel. He also has a son from his first marriage, Simon.





