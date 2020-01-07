lord-of-the-rings-casts-game-of-thrones-star-to-replace-will-poulter-in-amazon-series

The Lord of The Rings TV series have found their new leading man in Game Of Thrones star Robert Aramayo – after Will Poulter pulled out of the show before filming began.

The mega-expensive passion project for Amazon Prime Video is said to be costing a whopping $1billion in total to make, and hit a snag when Will, who is known for his roles including Midsommar, We’re The Millers and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, left the show over scheduling conflicts.

But instead, British star Robert is now reportedly taking his place, according to Variety.

Robert played the young Ned Stark in flashback sequences throughout Game Of Thrones’ run, and has appeared in critically acclaimed films including Nocturnal Animals, and the upcoming The King’s Man – a Kingsman prequel.

It’s not known which role both of them signed up for, with the series pre-production phase shrouded in secrecy.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Amazon reps for comment.

But it seems that whatever they’re making, Amazon have a lot of faith in them, with a second series already in production.

The streaming service confirmed to Deadline that the sequel is in the works and that the hotly-anticipated show will go on a hiatus for around four months after filming the first two season one episodes, which will be directed by J.A. Bayona.

During that break, the writing team, led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, will map out the scripts for the following chapter.

Amazon confirmed in September that the series will be shot in New Zealand, the home of the original Lord Of The Rings trilogy and the subsequent Hobbit movies.

In a statement, showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: ‘As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-Earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff.

‘And we’re happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings.’

Lord Of The Rings is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.





