lord-of-the-rings-amazon-prime-tv-series-confirms-cast-as-they-set-up-the-fellowship

Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings TV series has announced the main cast, including Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and more.

Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman have all been confirmed to feature in the upcoming series.

Table reads in New Zealand are already underway, with filming set to start in February.

Rumours had previously surfaced that Robert Aramayo, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle had signed up for the show but Amazon didn’t confirm the news until now.

Will Poulter had initially signed up for the series but ended up pulling out in December due to scheduling conflicts.

Amazon Co-head of TV Vernon Sanders said: ‘We still have a few key roles to cast’, keeping tight-lipped about other actors who may be joining the series.





