lord-byron-poem-banned-from-church-of-england-gravestone

A poem by Lord Byron has been banned from a Church of England Gravestone after a court has said that the words offer no “Christian hope of resurrection”.
John Chadfield had asked to include a verse by the 19th Century English poet on the gravestone of his wife, Elaine, who he had been married to for 50 years.
The mother-of-two died at home age 71 in October 2017 and Mr Chadfield had hoped to remember her with a headstone that included a verse from the poem So We’ll Go No More a Roving.
But Judge Stephen Eyre QC, Chancellor of the Diocese of Lichfield, in his role as a judge of the Church’s Consistory Court refused the request as the poem is not sufficiently religious.
The ruling comes in the wake of another recent Consistory Court ruling in which Ruth Arlow, Chancellor of the Diocese of Norwich over-rode a vicar’s objections to the use of the words “Dad” and “Grandad” on a gravestone but said she would draw the line at use of pet names such as “Popsicle”.
Mr Chadfield’s case had gone to the Consistory Court seeking consent for a wedge shaped rough stone memorial with his proposed inscription on a bronze plaque.
His plans had been previously halted when the Diocesan Advisory Committee (DAC) objected to both the nature of the gravestone, which was planned for the graveyard at the Church of St. Leonard in Alton, Stoke-on-Trent, a grade II listed building dating back to 1750, as well as the wording.
While the judge over-rode their objections to the nature of the gravestone, which the DAC had claimed did not fit in with the church yard setting, he agreed with them on the wording.
As well as the poem, Judge Eyre banned Mr Chadfield from using the terms “my much loved wife” and “our two boys” on the gravestone as the words “my” and “our” would render the gravestone “overly personal”.
He added that the word “sons” should be used rather than “boys.”
Regarding the poem, Judge Eyre said: “The passage from Byron is part of a secular poem which conveys no suggestion of Christian resurrection hope.
“Indeed, Mr. Chadfield says that it is avowedly an expression of loss. I have no doubt that Mr. Chadfield’s loss is intense and the language proposed is beautiful.
“Nonetheless, it is language which is not appropriate on a memorial in churchyard and cannot be permitted.
“That is because of the message which it conveys or rather because of its failure to convey a message consistent with the purpose of the churchyard.”
He added: “The message conveyed by an inscription must be consistent with Christian belief and must be something more than an expression of loss no matter how deeply felt.”
The new inscription on the headstone now reads: “Much loved wife of fifty years and mother of two sons. She died at home aged seventy-one meeting her death with courage and is now at peace.”
Mr Chadfield did not wish to comment further but said that the matter “has been resolved” with some alterations “which I’m happy with”.