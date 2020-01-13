loose-women-forced-to-apologise-as-denise-welch-makes-raunchy-joke-about-coleen-nolan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Loose Women were forced to apologise quickly into today’s show after Denise Welch couldn’t resist an x-rated joke that left the entire panel in stitches.

Andrea McLean thought fast on her feet and apologised on behalf of the panel at the start of today’s show following the announcement that Coleen was about to become a nan again.

Well… nan to her cat’s upcoming kittens as her beloved pet cat is pregnant.

After talking about the expectant litter to the panel, Denise couldn’t help herself and declared: ‘Well, at least one of your pussys is getting a bit of action!’

We mean… it was a joke that was ready and waiting to be made, but still – maybe not the best idea to do right in the middle of the daytime TV schedule.

Those in the audience found the moment hilarious, and cracked up laughing over the cheeky little jab that worked on a couple of levels.

But just to be on the safe side, Andrea apologised about the raunchy joke just in case it unintentionally offended anyone watching at home.

‘It’s only Monday!’ Andrea McLean declared in shock, with Denise admitting that she ‘probably won’t get away with’ making the comment.

‘It was a joke, so I apologise if anyone was offended by that,’ Andrea then clarified.

The comment came after she revealed she was less than pleased that her cat got pregnant – because she wasn’t expecting it.

‘My pedigree cat Lily… I was saving her for the right pedigree ragdoll male, and she jumped out of the bathroom window and went off with the local tomcat!’ she revealed.

Looks like she takes after her mum with that rebel streak!

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV2.





