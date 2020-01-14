loose-women-force-james-jordan-to-try-out-birth-simulator-as-his-wife-ola-prepares-to-have-first-child

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

James Jordan’s wife Ola is expecting her baby any day now, so in order to support her he was strapped up to a birth simulator on Loose Women.

As you can imagine, it was absolutely hilarious.

The Strictly pro and Dancing On Ice winner appeared alongside Ola to talk about their upcoming arrival, with the team then strapping him up to see how he would fare during childbirth.

James, who prides himself on his bravado and machismo, was left wailing in agony as the simulator started going through the four stages of giving birth.

On level one, he said that it felt like ‘intense pins and needles’ and began to squirm by level two, with Coleen Nolan revealing he was already sweating.

‘That’s not normal! What is that?,’ he declared. And then things really hit the fan when it hit level three.

This stage, which would be the height of the person in question, saw James literally try and kick himself off the hospital bed for comfort screaming as Coleen held his hand to get him through it.

The women in the audience shared absolutely no sympathy, with everyone giggling along as he experienced what his wife was about to go through.

Then by level four, James, who admitted that he ‘didn’t find the experience funny at all’ lasted just a few seconds before he pulled off the pulsers on his stomach, that cause the simulation effect, and ending the experiment all together.

‘You chicken!’ Ola said as she watched the footage. ‘You’re such a chicken!’

So no sympathy there either, James.

‘Level four was horrendous,’ he said. I’ve never been one of these people that go “oh childbirth, it can’t be that bad”.

‘I can imagine – it’s horrendous! I admire women for it. Men would not be able to give birth, they’re too weak. I think your pain threshold is much higher than mens.’

Speaking about their struggle to conceive while on the show, Ola admitted the show ‘made them even stronger than we were’ after 20 years together.

Admitting they’d been fighting to conceive for years before going for IVF treatment, the pair also slammed those who would constantly ask them not knowing how hard it was for them.

‘[We’d get asked] all the time,’ Ola told the desk. ‘We’d laugh it off and say, “Yeah, we’ve got a lot of practice in” but then after a while, you sort of go, “How much can you practice?” It’s exhausting!’

‘I broke down one night on Dancing on Ice because someone started speaking about it,’ James then revealed, admitting he turned to Loose Women panellist and Dancing on Ice co-star Saira Khan for advice.

‘When I was with Ola, it was the manly thing to be stronger – we [Saira and I] were on Dancing on Ice,’ he said. ‘People started talking about it and I just broke down in front of everyone – and it was tough.’

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.





